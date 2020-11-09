Bayern Munich confirm that Joshua Kimmich has been ruled out until January after suffering knee injury
Today at 5:03 PM
With Joshua Kimmich forced off the field in the Der Klassiker, many expected the worse and Bayern Munich have confirmed that the midfielder will be ruled until 2021 over a knee injury. The German has been a key cog in Hansi Flick’s side since he took over missing only two games so far this season.
While Bayern Munich walked away as 3-2 winners in another Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund, the Bavarians suffered a serious blow. They were forced to watch as Joshua Kimmich had to be helped off the field before half time with what looked like a serious injury to his knee. That was confirmed by the club with the midfielder successfully completing surgery on his right lateral meniscus.
However, despite the successful surgery, reports indicated that Kimmich wouldn’t play football again in 2020 and Bayern confirmed the same in a statement released yesterday. The statement, released on the club’s official website, revealed that the 25-year-old had successfully completed his surgery but only expect the midfielder back in action after the New Year.
“Joshua Kimmich was operated successfully on the right lateral meniscus on Sunday evening. The medical department of FC Bayern assumes that the midfielder will be available again in January. Kimmich was injured with 3-2 victory in the top Bundesliga match at Borussia Dortmund was already substituted in the 36th minute due to injury,” reads the statement on Bayern’s official website.
ℹ Joshua #Kimmich wurde am Sonntagabend erfolgreich am rechten Außenmeniskus operiert. Die medizinische Abteilung des #FCBayern geht davon aus, dass der Mittelfeldspieler im Januar wieder zur Verfügung stehen wird.— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) November 8, 2020
