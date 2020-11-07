We want short term results but our planning is for long-term, reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 5:18 PM
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confessed that while Manchester United are looking for short term results, their real target is to hit their long-term goals with the club looking to get back on top. The Norwegian has been the target of heavy criticism over the last few weeks with the Red Devils struggling.
Despite the Premier League season being six games old for Manchester United, the Red Devils have struggled, with them losing half their games so far. That includes losses to Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Tottenham with many concerned about the direction that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is taking the club in. That is despite Manchester United’s performances in the Champions League, which has seen them top their group with two wins in three games.
However, with only two wins from six in the league, the Red Devils are languishing in fifteenth place, with the results placing Solskjaer under immense criticism. But the Norwegian has admitted that he has the club’s backing and that they believe in the long term plan that is set out. Solskjaer further added that while the Red Devils “want short-term results”, they are not looking to “react to one or two results” that don’t go their way.
"I've got to say that all my conversations with the club have been planning long-term. Of course, we want short-term results, I have had positive dialogue, we've put plans in place and planted seeds, the tree is growing,” Solskjaer said, reported Sky Sports.
"Some clubs rip up their tree to see if it is still growing, or getting enough water. I have had backing all the way since I have come in. The club needs to look at the bigger picture. We cannot react to one or two results, we have to look further back and what is the direction we are going in."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.