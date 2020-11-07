We want short term results but our planning is for long-term, reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

However, with only two wins from six in the league, the Red Devils are languishing in fifteenth place, with the results placing Solskjaer under immense criticism. But the Norwegian has admitted that he has the club’s backing and that they believe in the long term plan that is set out. Solskjaer further added that while the Red Devils “want short-term results”, they are not looking to “react to one or two results” that don’t go their way.