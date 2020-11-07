Tottenham need to find balance and take things game by game, asserts Jose Mourinho
Today at 4:49 PM
In light of Tottenham’s great start to the season, Jose Mourinho has admitted that his players still need to find a balance with their performances and improve game by game. The North Londoners currently sit in fourth position after seven games but sit only two points behind first place Southampton.
Despite an impressive start to their 2020/21 Premier League season, Tottenham have struggled to consistently perform in the league as well as the Europa League. They've managed to win just two out of their opening three Europa League games with a 1-0 loss to Royal Antwerp. However, despite that, Spurs still sit only two points behind current league leaders Southampton and could overtake the Saints should results go in their favour in gameweek eight.
Yet despite that, Jose Mourinho has not been a happy camper with the Spurs boss unhappy at the way his team have performed especially with there being room for improvement. The Portuguese international reiterated the same and admitted that his side needs to be more consistent. Mourinho further added that he isn’t “on the moon” with his team’s performance so far and believes they need to find a balance.
"No no no. I have years of football experience and it is not a couple of victories that put me on the moon and it is not a couple of defeats that send me down to hell. It’s all about balance, taking it match by match, looking for improvement and seeing what happens. I expected a couple of more points in the Premier League. We lost points we shouldn’t have and also in the Europa League we have six points now when I expected to have nine," Mourinho said, reported Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.