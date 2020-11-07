Thiago Silva is amongst the best defenders in league but we need more, admits Frank Lampard
Today at 5:49 PM
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has revealed that while he believes new signing Thiago Silva is amongst the best center-backs in the league, he wants more from his team. The Blues have endured a defensive renaissance since the Brazilian’s arrival, with them keeping five clean sheets in a row.
With Chelsea spending well over 200 million this summer, many were shocked that the Blues opted not to make a major defensive signing beyond Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva. However, both men, combined with Edouard Mendy’s arrival, have transformed the club, with the Blues finally finding their groove at either end. A large part of that has been down to Silva’s performances, with the Brazilian involved in six of the seven clean sheets that the Blues have managed this season.
It has seen many praise the former PSG and AC Milan center-back and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is the latest in a long line of fans. The Blues boss revealed that he believes Silva is amongst the best defenders in the Premier League and will play a key role as Chelsea look to challenge for trophies again. Lampard further added that while he is impressed by Silva’s performances so far, the club need more from the other players.
"In terms of the career that he has had, of course, he absolutely walks into the bracket of top centre-backs like the ones mentioned. To achieve in the modern day, you have individuals or pairings defensively that set those standards,” Lampard said, reported Goal.
"We know the importance of defending well to try to win trophies and particularly the Premier League title but they need support around them, behind them and in front of them but when you look at the performances of Thiago in the early games, he can be a big deal for us but we need a lot more.
"When he became available [after leaving PSG in the summer] it was something that really excited me and something that the club moved very swiftly on. That was good work and it feels like that now with Thiago and the opening performances showed on the pitch."
