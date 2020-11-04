Southampton are more than Danny Ings and we need others to step up, proclaims Ralph Hasenhuttl
Today at 8:31 PM
In light on Danny Ings’ injury, Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has asked the others within the team to step up in their prolific striker’s absence especially with the club playing well. The Englishman is set to miss six weeks for the Saints after suffering a knee injury against Aston Villa.
When Danny Ings was substituted off in a 4-3 win over Aston Villa, many Southampton fans and critics alike were concerned that their prolific forward was out for a long time especially given the former Liverpool man's injury history. The 28-year-old landed awkwardly on his knee against the Villians and while manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that “it didn’t look good at the time”, the Saints boss also showed some optimism.
However, that has now gone and Hasenhuttl has revealed that the forward will have to undergo a minor operation before beginning rehab that will keep him out for somewhere between four to six weeks. The Austrian admitted that the injury “could be worse” but Ings is still out and that is not good news for the team. But, Hasenhuttl further added that the Saints “are more than Danny Ings” and while it is a big loss, he expects everyone else to step up their game.
"At the moment it looks like he is out for 4-6 weeks. He'll have a small surgery tomorrow morning. It could be worse, but he'll be out and it's not good news for us. We are more than Danny Ings. It's a big loss but it's important now for other players to give us alternatives. Nobody has to play like Danny Ings, every player should play his best possible game," Hasenhuttl said, reported Goal.
