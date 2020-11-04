Reports | Paris Saint-Germain considering January move for Christian Eriksen
Today at 8:26 PM
According to Italian news outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Paris Saint-Germain are looking into the prospect of signing Christian Eriksen in January with the Danish star open to the move. The 28-year-old has struggled to become a regular since his move and has made only 33 appearances for the club.
While many were shocked when Inter Milan spent €20 million on Christian Eriksen, reports emerged that the Danish playmaker was Antonio Conte’s top target in January. However, nearly a year later and the midfielder has struggled to get regular game-time for the Serie A giants with him making just five appearances in the league this season. While he has started three of them, Eriksen yet to play a full 90 minutes for the club and the Danish international has already voiced his concerns.
That hasn’t gone down well with Antonio Conte and reports indicate that the Nerazzurri boss believes that the club, and Eriksen, would be better served by selling him. Italian news outlet Gazzetta dello Sport has reported the same with the Parisians tipped as the playmaker’s next destination. He has been linked with a move to them in the past but nothing has materialized with Eriksen signing for Inter instead.
The report has further indicated that the move could happen within the next few months with PSG reportedly looking at a January move for the midfielder. Nothing, however, has indicated that Inter would accept an offer for a player that they signed barely a year ago with Eriksen tied to the club until the end of the 2023/24 season. Reports have indicated, however, that the former Ajax playmaker would be open to signing for the Ligue 1 giants.
