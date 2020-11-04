Don’t agree with Quique Setien claims that Lionel Messi is hard to manage, admits Ronald Koeman
Today at 6:18 PM
In light of Quique Setien’s comments about Lionel Messi, Ronald Koeman has revealed that he doesn’t agree with former Barcelona boss and instead praised the Argentine’s character. The 33-year-old is one of the greatest footballers to ever play for Barcelona but has struggled for form this season.
While Lionel Messi’s transfer saga dominated the summer window, the Argentine’s U-turn has been an even bigger boost for the La Liga giants. It has seen them do relatively well under new manager Ronald Koeman despite an El Clasico loss to Real Madrid. But at the same time, Messi has struggled to perform with the 33-year-old netting just three goals so far but all have been from the penalty spot.
That has many fans and critics concerned especially after Quique Setien’s comments where the former Barcelona boss admitted that Messi is difficult to manage. However, Koeman has hit back and revealed that what Setien said isn’t true because the ambition that the Argentine has is what fuels the team and Barcelona. The current Barcelona boss further added that while he respects Setien’s opinion, he doesn’t agree with him.
"I respect everyone's option but, for me, Leo is the best player in the world. I see the ambition he has and his winning character every day. He's not a player I have difficulties with. He's the captain and I speak with him every week about things on the pitch and things in the dressing room to [maintain] a good relationship with him. I see things differently and I am not in agreement with Setien, although I respect his opinion. If that's what he says, that's how it is for him," Koeman said reported ESPN.
