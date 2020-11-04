Don’t agree with Quique Setien claims that Lionel Messi is hard to manage, admits Ronald Koeman

"I respect everyone's option but, for me, Leo is the best player in the world. I see the ambition he has and his winning character every day. He's not a player I have difficulties with. He's the captain and I speak with him every week about things on the pitch and things in the dressing room to [maintain] a good relationship with him. I see things differently and I am not in agreement with Setien, although I respect his opinion. If that's what he says, that's how it is for him," Koeman said reported ESPN.