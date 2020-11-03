Waiting to feel the right project for us before I decide, confesses Mauricio Pochettino
Today at 10:02 PM
Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he won’t be closing any door, with him waiting for the right project before he decides his next move. The Argentine has been out of work since he was sacked by the North London side but has been linked to a myriad of jobs across Europe.
When Tottenham first signed Mauricio Pochettino from Southampton, few expected the Argentine to do anything good with the North London side. But five and a half-years later, the former Espanyol manager turned Spurs into a genuine title contender with them reaching a League Cup final and a Champions League final before he was sacked. However, in the year since leaving Tottenham despite links to a catalogue of jobs, Pochettino is still without a club.
There have been rumours that the Argentine is waiting for the right move, with him reportedly rejecting moves to Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Juventus and a few others. However, in a recent interview, Pochettino admitted that he “won’t close any door” with him even open to a move back to England. The former Southampton boss also added that he wants to be involved in the game again but he’s waiting for the right project.
"I don't know if my next job will be in the Premier League. I'm not going to close any door. I learnt when I was really, really young, [Pochettino's former coach] Jorge Griffa would say, 'Mauricio, football is going to dictate your way'. And I am waiting to feel what is the right project for us, which is the right way to take. Of course, we are living a very crazy situation, a crazy moment in our life that we never expected. And of course, all is completely different, not only football,” Pochettino told Sky Sports.
"My energy is full, I'd love to be involved in the game but at the same time I need to understand that at the moment is a good moment that you need to wait. You need to wait for the right project and for sure football is going to bring what football wants and we need to be open and to accept or not. Now it's the same game but different football. Without fans, we enjoy because we love football.
"We try to enjoy it, we try to lie to ourselves. But for the players it is so tough to play, for the coaching staff it is so difficult to work. I think for the owners, for the presidents, for the CEOs it's so difficult to keep alive to try to protect all the employees and to try to make the industry keep going, because there's a lot of people who need football to live," he added.
