Reports | Juventus eyeing move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland

When Borussia Dortmund signed Erling Haaland in the winter window of 2020, few expected the Norwegian striker to keep scoring goals at the rate he was doing it for RB Salzburg. But the 20-year-old has done exactly that, with him netting at an average of just under a goal per game. While that is at a rate slower than what he managed for RB Salzburg, it has still impressed many scouts and clubs across Europe, with them all keen on signing the 20-year-old.