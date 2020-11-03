Reports | Juventus eyeing move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland
Today at 8:57 PM
Italian news outlet Calciomercato have reported that Serie A giants Juventus are considering signing Erling Haaland next summer once the striker’s €75 million release clause is active. The Norwegian international has had a stellar time at Borussia Dortmund so far, netting 24 goals in 27 appearances.
When Borussia Dortmund signed Erling Haaland in the winter window of 2020, few expected the Norwegian striker to keep scoring goals at the rate he was doing it for RB Salzburg. But the 20-year-old has done exactly that, with him netting at an average of just under a goal per game. While that is at a rate slower than what he managed for RB Salzburg, it has still impressed many scouts and clubs across Europe, with them all keen on signing the 20-year-old.
However, while the Norwegian striker does have a €75 million release clause that gets activated in 2022, reports have indicated that Borussia Dortmund have no intention of selling Haaland. But their efforts to keep the striker may get complicated by the fact that Calciomercato has reported that Juventus have now entered the race for the Norwegian. The Old Lady joins Manchester United with the Red Devils overly keen on signing the 20-year-old in the near future.
However, the report has indicated that while the Italian giants are willing to wait on the release clause, they are keeping tabs on Haaland, with them ready to make a bid before 2022 if needed. Calciomercato have further reported that apart from the interest from England and Italy, Haaland also has suitors in Spain and Germany, with clubs from Europe’s biggest leagues all monitoring his development.
