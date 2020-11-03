Reports | Ajax to lose several key players after 11 squad members test positive for COVID-19
Today at 6:51 PM
ESPN, and broadcaster RTL, have reported that Ajax could be without 11 squad members for their Champions League group stage game after they all tested positive for COVID-19. The Dutch giants are set to face Midtjylland in their next Champions League game and have already travelled to Denmark.
Having endured an average start to their Champions League group stage, with only one point from their opening two games, Ajax are looking to improve their fortunes against Midtjylland. The Dutch giants have already travelled to Denmark ahead of their game against the reigning Danish top tier Champions but could be in trouble because of COVID-19. Reports from ESPN, and broadcaster RTL, have revealed that Ajax could be without 11 squad members after they tested positive for COVID-19.
While there has been no official confirmation, Erik ten Hag’s side travelled to Denmark with only 17 players registered in their squad with several key stars not named. Captain Dusan Tadic, Andre Onana, Davy Klaassen and Ryan Gravenberch were all likely to start against the Danish side but haven’t been named. Back-up goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg has also not been named, which leaves Ten Hag with only Kjell Scherpen as his lone shot-stopper.
That does put a marker over the game against Midtjylland with reports indicating that it might not even go ahead although there has been no confirmation of the same. Ajax boss Erik ten Hag did admit that he hoped some of those left behind would be allowed to travel but that wasn’t the case. He further added that those omitted had “no symptoms or complaints” and he still hopes they can play.
"There are few players who can play in the Netherlands but did not get permission to enter Denmark and its a bit strange. They have no symptoms or complaints. If they might still be able to play rests in the hands of the medical personnel and the authorities. I have strong hope that they can play but I am not sure,” Ten Hag said, reported Sky Sports.
