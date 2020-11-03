Only focusing on game against Inter Milan and nothing else, admits Zinedine Zidane

While many touted Real Madrid to win the Champions League this season, their form so far in the tournament has not been the greatest. The Los Blancos were forced to watch as they lost their opener to Shakhtar Donetsk before they were forced to produce a late second-half comeback against Borussia Monchengladbach . That has seen reports indicate that Zinedine Zidane ’s job is on the line despite the club’s performances in the Spanish top flight with the board concerned about their European performances.

But ahead of a crucial clash against Inter Milan, there are concerns that the former Galactico isn’t the right man to lead the Los Blancos forward with fans and critics alike concerned. Yet, despite the rumours and the reports, Zidane admitted that his only concern is the game and nothing else. The Frenchman further added that despite them not winning the Champions League last season, his side are keen to do it this term.

"No, I don't think about that (when asked if his job was on the line). I think positive. I think about tomorrow's game. We're lucky to play in the Champions League tomorrow. That's all we'll focus on. The rest is inevitable, but all we can do is prepare well and give everything," Zidane said, reported ESPN>

"I don't know. Everyone can have their opinion. Last year we didn't win the Champions League. Things change, but we always aspire to win it. The players have that in their heads. The players who are here always want to make history," he said. "They always want more. Those three players will do important things with this team. This squad can win things. People outside say we have to change, but I can tell you, working with them every day, they want to compete and win."