Borussia Dortmund signing Giovani Reyna is sporting and marketing lottery, proclaims Carsten Cramer
Today at 7:37 PM
Borussia Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer has admitted that Giovani Reyna could be a marketing and sporting lottery for the club as he has the potential to become a great player. The teenager has thrived since signing for Dortmund last summer, with him playing a key role this season.
While a lot was expected from Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, not too many fans knew exactly what to expect from Giovanni Reyna. The American international arrived at Borussia Dortmund in the winter window of 2020 but while he made an impact on many fans, it was minimal. Things, however, have changed this season with Lucien Favre giving the 17-year-old a much bigger role in the team which has seen Reyna thrive.
The midfielder has created the most goals for Dortmund with four Bundesliga assists and has contributed to seven goals across his ten appearances in all competitions. It has seen the focus slowly shift towards the American with many comparing him to former Dortmund man Christian Pulisic. However, Christian Cramer believes that by signing Reyna, the Bundesliga giants have gotten a player who could be both a marketing and sporting superstar.
"His potential is huge. Just like Christian (Pulisic), he is not only an outstanding footballer, but also a really good guy. For us, it is a six in the lottery in terms of sport and marketing. But the latter component was not decisive for us bringing in the boy,” Cramer told Goal.
“We do not commit to deals according to nationality or marketing value, but according to sporting criteria. But it is a nice coincidence that someone from marketing can use [the signing] meaningfully.”
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.