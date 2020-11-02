Think Gareth Bale is a perfect fit at Tottenham, asserts Jose Mourinho
Today at 3:13 PM
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has heaped praised on loan superstar Gareth Bale after the Welshman scored the winner, and his first Tottenham goal for seven years, in a win over Brighton. The former Southampton man has struggled for fitness with Mourinho using him sparingly, but has made an impact.
While Gareth Bale’s first game for Tottenham saw the North Londoners pegged back by a resilent West Ham, the Welshman’s return to North London has been good so far. They’ve lost just one out of the four games that Bale has played in although while he has contributed to an assist, the forward had failed to score before changing that over the weekend. It saw Bale net his first Tottenham goal in over seven years as he sealed a 2-1 win over Brighton.
That came after a VAR controversy and Harry Kane’s 149th goal in the English top flight, making him amongst the league’s top ten scorers. Bale’s goal, however, was the headliner and it saw Mourinho admit that the Welshman is a “perfect fit” for Tottenham, no matter what the critics say. The Spurs boss also added that the Real Madrid man is adapting and slowly coming back to full-fitness which is why he hasn’t played more football so far.
"For a week or so now, he's been improving. It's not just from watching him, the data supports that as well. We knew, Gareth knew. We share ideas and feelings. He deserves that [the goal]. When I have five minutes I'm going on Safari to look at the Madrid websites to see what they say about him. He showed great personality and had a great impact, scoring a very important goal for us. He also joined Harry in a very experienced way to play the last 15 minutes for us," Mourinho said, reported Goal.
"They were very clever, very intelligent, especially at holding the ball up and bringing it into zones where they couldn't hurt us. He knows that we care about him and he cares about the club. I think he's a perfect fit. He's very calm, very intelligent. I'm very pleased for him to score the winning goal."
