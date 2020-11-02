Real Madrid confirm that defender Eder Militao has tested positive for COVID-19
Ahead of their Champions League clash against Inter Milan, Real Madrid have announced that defender Eder Militao has tested positive for the coronavirus. This will be a massive blow for Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane as it leaves him with just four fully-fit defenders for selection.
With Real Madrid sitting at the bottom of their Champions League group B, the next four games will be key for the Los Blancos. They’ve struggled to play well in Europe’s top club competition so far with a shock opening day loss to Shakhtar Donetsk and a last gasp draw against Borussia Monchengladbach on matchday 2. That has, however, simply compounded a tough start to the season for Zinedine Zidane and his men with injuries causing serious issues.
But the club is set to lose another key star as they have confirmed that Éder Militao has tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday. The Brazilian defender, who has played two games for the club so far, is the only person to do so with all the other players and coaching staff returning negative tests. This leaves Zidane with only four fit defenders including captain Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy and Raphael Varane.
“Real Madrid CF announces that our player Éder Militão has given a positive result in the COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday Sunday morning. All the other players and the coaching staff of the first team, as well as all the club employees who work directly with them, gave negative results in that same test. Likewise, it is confirmed once again that all, except for Éder Militão, have given negative results in the antigen tests carried out this morning,” read Real Madrid’s statement on their official website.
