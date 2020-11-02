Real Madrid confirm that defender Eder Militao has tested positive for COVID-19

“Real Madrid CF announces that our player Éder Militão has given a positive result in the COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday Sunday morning. All the other players and the coaching staff of the first team, as well as all the club employees who work directly with them, gave negative results in that same test. Likewise, it is confirmed once again that all, except for Éder Militão, have given negative results in the antigen tests carried out this morning,” read Real Madrid’s statement on their official website.