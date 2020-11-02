Had a point to prove by playing in the Premier League, confesses Patrick Bamford
Today at 3:48 PM
Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford has admitted that he wanted to prove himself and all his critics wrong about his ability to be able to play Premier League football. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a sensational start to his top flight campaign with six goals in the opening six games for the Peacocks.
After helping Leeds United get themselves promoted to the top flight for the first time in sixteen years, many fans expected the Peacocks to sign a new striker. They did exactly that by bringing in Rodrigo Moreno from the La Liga but Patrick Bamford has remained the club’s first choice man. The former Chelsea star, who never made an appearance for the Blues, has repaid manager Marcelo Bielsa’s faith with six goals in as many Premier League games.
That includes a hattrick against Aston Villa in the club’s last game which has seen many critics take back their words that Bamford wasn’t really suited to the Premier League. But in an interview, the 27-year-old admitted that while he did have a point to prove by playing in the top flight, it was never to prove his critics wrong but it was to prove “it to myself“. He further added that he never got a proper chance in his previous Premier League spells, with Burnley, Norwich City and Crystal Palace, and wanted to change that as well.
"Of course I had a point to prove. I played a bit-part, minutes here and there, when I played in the Premier League before and never really got a proper chance at it. There was probably a lot of people that doubted me but, more than anything, proving it to myself [was important]. I always knew I could play at this level, so it was more for me to prove to myself that I can do well here. If I'd have scored three tap-ins [against Villa], I'd have been just as happy!" Bamford told Sky Sports
“The second two were nice goals, with the third especially a nice team goal, it started from the goalkeeper and we built up play very well. It was a good job I capped off that attack with a goal, it made it more special, and finishing off a hat-trick with it was nice. I've probably been given a bit of stick in the past for having a relaxed body language but sometimes as a striker it helps having that calmness when you're in those situations."
