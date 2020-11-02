David Alaba’s contract offer has been taken off the table, reveals Herbert Hainer
Today at 2:19 PM
Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has confirmed the rumours that the club have decided to end their contract negotiations with defender David Alaba. The Austrian international is out of contract at the end of the current season and has been in talks over signing a new deal with Bayern.
While Thiago Alcantara left this summer, many expected David Alaba to join the Spaniard especially since his contract was expiring at the end of the 2020/21 season. But the Bavarians have been insistent on keeping the Austrian defender with him key to their future plans. It has seen the two parties in serious contract negotiations over the last few months although reports indicated that Bayern had set an October 31st deadline.
That has been confirmed by Bayern president Herbert Hainer and he also revealed that the deal has been taken off the table now which should see the Austrian leave in the near future amidst rumours over a move to England, Spain and even Italy. The Bayern president admitted that the club handed Alaba a “really, very good very fair, competitive offer” but the defender didn’t give them any clarity on his future or his response.
“We presented him with a really, very good very fair, competitive offer - especially during these times. We told David’s agent during the last meeting that we wanted clarity and an answer by the end of October, because we want to plan for such an important position and personnel. But we didn’t hear anything,” Hainer told BR24Sport.
“Our sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic then contacted the agent and the answer was that the offer is still unsatisfying and that we should think more. We then decided to take the offer off the table completely. That means there is no longer any offer.”
