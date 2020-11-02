Danny Ings has hurt his knee but we are hoping that it isn’t too bad, admits Ralph Hasenhuttl
Today at 2:22 PM
In light of Danny Ings being forced off the field, Southampton boss Ralph Hasnehuttl has admitted that while the striker did hurt his knee, the club hopes that it isn’t too bad an injury. The former Liverpool star has been in exceptional form for the Saints with him their top scorer with five goals.
Injuries have plagued Danny Ings over the last few years but the Englishman finally managed to recover and prove exactly why Liverpool bought him in the first place. It saw Ings finish last season with 22 goals in 38 Premier League appearances with only Jaime Vardy scoring more than him. That earned the 28-year-old his first England cap in years and call ups since despite him playing second fiddle to Harry Kane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Things could change in the near future, however, after the Southampton forward fell to the floor clutching his knee and was forced off the field against Aston Villa. It saw Ralph Hasenhuttl confirm that Ings did hurt his knee but the Saints boss admitted that while they “hope it's not too bad”, things did look bad for the 28-year-old.
"Danny (Ings) hurt his knee but we hope it's not too bad, it didn't look good at the time. He overstretched his knee and this is always dangerous and he was immediately shouting, 'my knee, my knee'. He will have a scan tomorrow," Hasenhuttl said in his post-match presser.
"You know in such a hard game you have a few tough duels. Ings doesn't look good and it was right in front of me. We know his history with these knees. It is not swollen. He stretched his knee. Let's have a look tomorrow."
