Danny Ings has hurt his knee but we are hoping that it isn’t too bad, admits Ralph Hasenhuttl

Injuries have plagued Danny Ings over the last few years but the Englishman finally managed to recover and prove exactly why Liverpool bought him in the first place. It saw Ings finish last season with 22 goals in 38 Premier League appearances with only Jaime Vardy scoring more than him. That earned the 28-year-old his first England cap in years and call ups since despite him playing second fiddle to Harry Kane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.