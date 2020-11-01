Couldn’t be myself or make moves I wanted while managing Barcelona, admits Quique Setien

"I was not myself. I couldn't be, or didn't know how to be, that is the truth. When you sign for a club of Barca's dimension you already know that things aren't going to be easy, despite having the best players in the world. The truth is that I couldn't be myself, nor did I do what I should have. It is true that I could have taken drastic steps, but that would not have helped either in as short a time as I was there and in which everything was condensed after lockdown," Setien revealed, reported Goal.