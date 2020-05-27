Would love to see a Last Dance with Lionel Messi and the World Cup, opines Lucas Biglia

AC Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia has revealed that he would love to watch something like the Last Dance but with the show starring Lionel Messi and his journey to winning the World Cup. The Barcelona man has done exceptionally well for his club but has always struggled when it comes to his country.

If there is one thing the world holds against Lionel Messi, it is his performances for Argentina on the international stage. The 2014 World Cup was the last time the Barcelona captain played well for his country and in the end, his performances for nought with the rest of the team struggling. Things changed at the 2018 tournament with Messi upstaged by Kylian Mbappe and France who walked away as eventual winners.

But, in the years before the 2014 World Cup and preceding the 2014 tournament, both Messi and Argentina have struggled to win anything. Their performances at the Copa America and other tournaments have seen the fans turn against the Barcelona legend and AC Milan star Lucas Biglia admitted that he hopes that changes. Biglia also admitted that football needs it’s very own version of the Last Dance and Messi is the perfect subject with the World Cup his objective.

"I finished The Last Dance the other day, it was excellent. It got me thinking, that in a few years, hopefully we will be able to watch something similar with our own phenomenon in Messi. We could learn a mountain of things about his day-to-day. Because you see him train, you see him play but so many things happen on a day-to-day basis that you don't know about, as we see [with Jordan] in the series. The scene that I would like to see in the future is the one when Jordan is hugging the [NBA] trophy and crying. I would like to see that with Messi and the World Cup,” Biglia said, reported ESPN.

"That I would like to see. I know what it would mean for him and for the Argentine people. The good memories are saved, of course, but the bad ones will always remain, too. Why does a person have to suffer so much? In the last World Cup, to see how the elimination hit him, that's when you ask yourself why? That stayed with me. Not just on the pitch, but off it. It hurts me to see him suffer so much and makes me ask myself why he has to suffer in that way. I pray to God that we can see him at the next World Cup in two years' time,” he added.