In talks with Shanghai Shenhua over extending Odion Ighalo’s stay, confirms Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

While many have lauded the impact that Bruno Fernandes had for Manchester United before the season was suspended, fans forget that Odion Ighalo had a similar impact. The former Watford striker was on a roll for the Red Devils with four goals in eight appearances and it has resulted in Solskjaer being keen on keeping the striker for a lot longer than his six month loan spell. But while reports have indicated that Shanghai Shenhua are unwilling to sell the striker, things have reportedly become even worse.

The Chinese Super League side are reportedly unwilling to extend Ighalo’s loan spell beyond May with the CSL season set to start in June. However, that hasn’t phased Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the Norwegian hopefully that both the clubs can come to an agreement over the future of the Nigerian striker. Solskjaer also admitted that he just wants to see the 30-year-old finish his spell at his dream club with a trophy but there is no agreement yet.

"The loan deal went until the end of May now, so obviously he's supposed to be going back. We're in dialogue. They've been great towards us, his club, and allowed him to play for his dream club. It's been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish off what he started, hopefully with a trophy for us. At the moment, nothing has been agreed. Their league is going to get started soon so we're just waiting to see," Solskjaer said, reported ESPN.