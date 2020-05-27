Don’t get why the Real Madrid supporters boo and jeer me, admits Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale has confessed that he’s surprised and confused as to why the Real Madrid supporters boo and jeer him when he’s ‘not having a good time on the field’. The Welshman has done relatively well for the Los Blancos but injuries and other issues have plagued his tenure in Madrid.

Ever since he arrived for a then world-record sum, few players at Real Madrid have divided opinion like Gareth Bale and the Welshman has done it in style. He’s 14th on the list of the Los Blancos’ all time goalscorers with more goals than Amancio, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, and countless others and sits just 15 away from the top ten. Not only that, Bale’s performances in the Champions League, La Liga, and various other tournaments should have seen him beloved by the Los Blancos faithful but for some reason that isn’t true.

Instead, the 30-year-old has been booed and jeered off the field and the banner he held in November that read “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that Order” has only lead to more hate from the fans. It has seen Bale confess that he has no idea why the fans do that and he admitted that this has resulted in his confidence taking a hit over the years. The Welsh superstar also added that there’s a lot of pressure every game and fans should get behind, and not after, their players.

"We get a lot of pressure every game. If you don't play well, there's scrutiny. I've had 80,000 people in a stadium whistle at me because I haven't played well. I've had it a few times! It's not nice and it doesn't do your confidence any good either. This is the biggest question and I just don't get it. You would expect that if you're not having a good time on the pitch, your fans would get behind you and try to help you do better because it'll make them happy,” Bale revealed, reported Sky Sports.

"But it seems that they do the opposite. They whistle you, which consequentially makes you feel worse, you lose your confidence, you play worse and then that makes them even more upset. In football, you might play amazing, not score for five games, and then everyone says you're having a terrible time. You think to yourself that you're playing well, you just haven't scored or assisted. But people just like goals, assists and 'wow' things. Sometimes that doesn't always happen."