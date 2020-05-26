Until March this season has been all a dream for me, proclaims Gaetano Castrovilli

Fiorentina star Gaetano Castrovilli has confessed that until the lockdown, the season was like a dream for him as he moved from the Serie B to playing regular Serie A games. The 23-year-old has been one of the breakout stars in Italy this season and was amongst the Viola’s best before the lockdown.

With a Moussa Dembele-esque skill-set and dancing about the midfield, the 2019/20 season has been rather kind to Gaetano Castrovilli. Things could have hardly been better for the 23-year-old as he slowly made his way up from Serie B (Italy’s second tier) to Fiorentina and then regular football for the Viola. But since making his debut under former Viola coach Vincenzo Montella at the start of the season, Castrovilli hasn't looked back.

Instead, while other players were forced to warm the bench or drop back down a level, the 23-year-old has thrived playing as a number eight with an inclination to take on players and cause serious problems that has seen scouts flying in to watch him. Not only that, Castrovilli 's played in all but two games for the Viola with that consistency making him a key player for the club. It even earned him his debut for Italy earlier in the year and that capped off what has been a fantastic rise for the midfielder.

It saw the Italian admit that this season has been near perfect for him with only the problems caused because of the coronavirus a blimp on his calendar. Furthermore, Castrovilli also added that Fiorentina is the place he wants to be at for the near future despite links to Inter Milan.

“It was a great experience. Playing in the lower leagues was a big test. You’re fighting for proper objectives, like staying up or getting promoted. Serie B is a great school for every young player. For now, I’m just focusing on doing well with Fiorentina. I’ve only been in Serie A a few months and I can and must still improve a lot. Up until March, I’d say this season has been all a dream. I’ve gone from Serie B to A and made my debut in the national team. I found it hard to hold back the tears. It was a feeling I can’t describe,” Castrovilli told the Athletic.