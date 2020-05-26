Reports | PSG and Inter Milan edging closer to €60 million deal for Mauro Icardi
Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are nearing an agreement for former Nerazzurri captain Mauro Icardi in what could rise up to a €60 million deal for the striker. The Argentine was stripped of his captaincy last season and then ostracised by current Inter boss Antonio Conte before he left on loan.
The 27-year-old arrived last summer on a season-long loan spell but with €70 million buy-out clause in place and PSG have been reportedly keen on signing Icardi permanently. The striker’s performances combined together with his adjustment to playing off the bench a lot during the season has played right into the Parisian’s hands. Not only that, with Edinson Cavani looking for a way out, the club are looking for a new striker and after the Argentine’s 21 goal season, before lockdown, he is their top choice.
However, reports have indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic has seen PSG unwilling to spend €70 million on the striker although the club remains interested. That saw the move die down but Inter Milan have changed their mind over the fee and ESPN has reported that the two sides have come to an agreement over a fee between €55 million and €60 million which includes bonuses. His contract with the French giants has reportedly been negotiated which will see Icardi earn €10 million-a-year, the same figure that Cavani was earning.
But with Edinson Cavani out of contract next month, PSG are reportedly resigned to losing him for free after failing to come to an agreement with Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window. The Los Rojiblancos are still keen on a move but so are Barcelona, inter Milan, Newcastle United, Boca Juniors, and MLS side Inter Miami. However, while Inter Milan have made offered the striker a three year deal, the Uruguayan is still reportedly deciding his future.
