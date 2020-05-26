Reports | PSG and Inter Milan edging closer to €60 million deal for Mauro Icardi

However, reports have indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic has seen PSG unwilling to spend €70 million on the striker although the club remains interested. That saw the move die down but Inter Milan have changed their mind over the fee and ESPN has reported that the two sides have come to an agreement over a fee between €55 million and €60 million which includes bonuses. His contract with the French giants has reportedly been negotiated which will see Icardi earn €10 million-a-year, the same figure that Cavani was earning.