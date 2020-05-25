Timo Werner would be great fit at Chelsea but not at Liverpool, proclaims Owen Hargreaves

Former Bayern Munich star Owen Hargreaves believes that Timo Werner would be a better fit at Chelsea than at Liverpool despite the Reds being heavily linked with a move for the German. Life has been good for Werner with the RB Leipzig front-man enjoying a path-breaking season in front of the goal.

Few players in the world have been as consistent as Werner since his breakout 2016/17 season where the German netted 21 goals. Following which, the 24-year-old has averaged 18 goals a season but his personal best might still be in the making with Werner netting 24 goals this season. With nine odd games left in the season, a Bundesliga title race up for grabs and Champions League football still left to play, the German has enough time to impress and add to his tally.

But with great form comes great interest and in Werner’s case, the entire world seems to be linked with a move for him. However, with Bayern Munich insisting that the German isn’t a good fit for their side, it has effectively handed the reigns to Liverpool who are waiting to make their move. Yet, despite the Reds’ interest and many claiming Werner would be a perfect fit, Owen Hargreaves believes that Chelsea should be Timo Werner’s destination.

"Well, he's not going to get past Bobby Firmino, who is one of my favourite players to watch. I think that's the thing. Wherever he goes, he has to play. With the way United play right now, I could see him there. They need a number nine. Chelsea could be a good fit, I just think he's perfect for Liverpool in a way, but he's not guaranteed to start. If he's happy rotating in the front three then yes, he'd be a great fit for Jurgen Klopp," Hargreaves said, reported Goal.

"He works hard, he's a good goal-scorer, he's a good team-mate, all those things they need but he's not going to play ahead of Roberto Firmino, I just don't see that. He's too good in that team."