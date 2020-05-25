Reports | Premier League to push June 12th restart date to maximise player safety
Today at 7:40 PM
Despite pencilling in a June 12th date, reports have indicated that the Premier League is unlikely to start on their original target with them looking to push the restart. This comes after concerns from players over the fact that they’ve not been given enough time to get back to full match fitness.
While La Liga president Javier Tebas confirming that the Spanish top tier will return on June 20th with the Seville derby and the Serie A closing in on a restart date, it had many hopefully about the Premier League. However, things have gotten complicated over the league’s ‘Project Restart’ with Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante and Watford’s Troy Deeney not taking part in phase one of the ‘Project Restart’.
Not only that, players and managers alike have complained that the league has not given them enough time to get back to full match fitness which would only pave the way for injuries. The list includes Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce and many others which have affected the league's decision over a restart and will see the date reportedly pushed according to ESPN. They've reported that the June 12th date will in all likelihood be pushed towards the end of June instead.
The report also added that a series of meetings will take place over various other issues but it will also see clubs ask the league to push the June 12th restart date. That is because with them only set to start Phase Two of ‘Project Restart’ later this week, it doesn’t give players enough time to get back to full fitness. Clubs and managers have argued that players need at least three weeks of full-contact training to maximise effort and reduce the number of injuries.
