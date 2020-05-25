Premier League has been great to me but it’s time to spread my wings, admits Joe Hart

Joe Hart has confessed that he is more than ready to leave England for a new challenge especially since he’s still looking to play at the highest level. The former England number one has struggled to get regular game-time since his move to Burnley and has been linked with a move away.

Once considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Joe Hart’s fall from grace has been stunning and rapid. The Englishman first lost his place for his country and was then subsequently told that he wasn’t needed at Manchester City by Pep Guardiola. Since then, nothing has gone right for Hart with him struggling to make an impact for Burnley since his arrival at Turn Moor last season.

That is despite the fact that former Clarets number one Tom Heaton was sold last summer with Nick Pope now Sean Dyche’s first choice. It has seen Hart reportedly consider his future away from the club and the 33-year-old has been linked with a move away from England. While fans and critics alike believe that Hart will never leave England, the former Manchester City star has admitted that he believes he is ready to leave. Hart also admitted that he’s open to a move to another country as he is still looking to play at the highest level.

“I believe there will be (clubs looking to sign him). But they all need to work out exactly what the hell’s going on. I like to think I’m a good catch. I’m on a free contract, I’ve got experience and real hunger. The Premier League has been great for me but I’m more than willing to spread my wings,” Hart told the Guardian.

“I’m totally open. I just want to play at the highest level I can. In England, I don’t feel I am going to be able to do that. Maybe if I hadn’t achieved what I’ve done in this league I might not be so ready to step away. Don’t get me wrong. I’d love to have another big chance in England, but it could be difficult.”

There have been many stories over the years that have leaked through City but none more popular than the fact that Hart was kicked out of Manchester City because he was not good with his feet. The Cityzens had just appointed Pep Guardiola and reportedly his first move was to drop Hart from the team and replace him with Claudio Bravo. But the former City number one admitted that there was more to the story than him just being bad with his feet.

“I certainly backed myself to the hilt when we spoke. I listened to what he had to say. There’s more to it than me not being as good with my feet as he wants from a goalkeeper. I realised he needed to make his stamp at City. He had a direction he wanted to go and he’s not exactly struggled since, has he?”

“I was fairly concerned (about his future at City). Lots of important people tried to reassure me. But you just have a feeling, don’t you? I came back late from the [2016] Euros and he made it clear when I got there that I needed to be out by that window. That’s Pep’s brilliance. He makes decisions and stands by them. I don’t dislike him. We get on as men and we both love football,” he added.