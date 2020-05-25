Players are desperate to get back to normality and contact training, confesses Andros Townsend

With the Premier League working towards a June restart, Crystal Palace star Andros Townsend has admitted that players across all twenty clubs are desperate for things to go back to normal. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the entire football community but things are slowly getting back to normal.

The Bundesliga’s restart has inspired and encouraged not just fans and players but league officials as well and the past week has seen the La Liga and Premier League confirm dates. Not only the Serie A has set a time frame between June 12th and 20th for their restart but are looking to get their league back up and running. However, the English top tier has encountered a few problems with the first and second rounds of testing coming back with eight positives.

That includes players and staff with a Bournemouth and a Watford player amongst the list and it has seen many concerned over what could be a rushed return to action. However, in a recent interview, Andros Townsend admitted that players across the league are desperate to return to training and normal business again. He also added that the league’s precautions and safety measures are clearly working making it “the safest work-place in the country”.

“We’re desperate to get back to normality and contact training. At the start of the week you’re worried about being near other players but as the days go on, you get more and more comfortable with each positive test. If it was two people from the same club (who had tested positive) you’d start to ask questions about how it had spread around the training ground,” Townsend told Sky Sports.

“But the fact it’s at two different clubs and they’ve kept it from spreading shows that we’re in the safest workplace in the country and it gives us confidence to move on to the next phase of testing,” he added.