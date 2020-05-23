Wouldn’t have started training if we weren’t convinced about safe environment, admits Richard Masters

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has revealed that the league would have never restarted training if they weren’t convinced that they’ve created a safe environment for clubs. The English top tier restarted training earlier this week with them looking to resume play by mid-June.

While the Bundesliga has finally resumed action after a long two month break, the rest of Europe are slowly getting back to normal. The Serie A, La Liga and Premier League back on their respective training grounds with them having pencilled in a restart date for mid-June. While the Premier League and La Liga has set a tentative June 12th date, the Serie A’s has been pushed to June 15th but all three are looking to resume play by mid-June.

However, with concerns over a premature return to action, Masters has asserted that they would have never resumed training if they hadn’t taken every safety precaution. Masters also added that they've created a safe environment for the players and with them back in training, it means that the English top tier has taken an important first step and it has boosted morale across the world.

"We wouldn't have taken the first step to get back to training if we weren't convinced we had created a very safe environment for our players. It is the first step and we have to be sure when we go to contact training we have completed those processes. We have done everything we possibly can to make return to training as safe as possible," Masters told BBC Sport.

"We think it is safe to return. We have to respect players' decisions not to return to training. I would be comfortable to return to training. We've taken the first step. It's great for everybody, including the fans, to see our players back on the training ground."