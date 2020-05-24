Premier League confirms two more positive COVID-19 cases after latest tests

The Premier League has confirmed two more positive coronavirus cases after they undertook a second round of testing across all twenty sides. The constant testing is a part of the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ with them looking to restart action by mid-June after teams started training again.

After being in lockdown for more than two months, the Premier League has finally started the procedure to get things back to normal again. The Bundesliga restart changed things for the English top tier with them back in training again just days after the German top-flight resumed play. But with a tentative June 12 restart date, many are concerned over a premature return to action with N’Golo Kante and Troy Deeney not a part of phase one of ‘Project Restart’.

However, to make things even worse, ESPN has reported that two more people from two clubs within the English top tier have tested positive for the coronavirus. That takes their total to eight new cases from the twenty top flight clubs, who have returned to training from Tuesday. The league released a statement that confirmed the same and also that the players/staff who’ve tested positive will be isolated for upto seven days.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Tuesday 19 May, Thursday 21 May and Friday 22 May, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs. Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days," the statement from the league said.

Furthermore, Premier League club Bournemouth have confirmed that one of the two people who tested positive in the second round is a Cherries player. In a statement released earlier today, the club confirmed that following the second round of testing, it was revealed that a player, whose name will not be revealed, has tested positive. However, the statement from the Cherries also confirmed that their training ground "remains a safe working environment for players and backroom staff".

"AFC Bournemouth can confirm that one of its players has tested positive for Covid-19, following the club’s second round of testing. Medical confidentiality means the player’s name will not be disclosed, and the club asks for this to be respected. In line with Premier League protocols regarding positive tests, he will self-isolate for a period of seven days before being tested again at a later date. Following strict adherence of the Premier League’s return to training regulations, the club’s training ground remains a safe working environment for players and backroom staff, who will continue to be tested for Covid-19 twice per week," the statement revealed.

We can confirm that one of our players has tested positive for COVID-19.#afcb statement 👇https://t.co/1W2yyAXVA1 — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) May 24, 2020