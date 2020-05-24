Phase one has been fine but we’re concerned about phases two and three, admits Bernardo

Brighton defender Bernardo has revealed that a large majority of the players have come to an agreement over phase one of ‘Project Restart’ but they are concerned about the rest of the plan. The English top-flight has started training again with them looking to copy the Bundesliga and resume play.

While the Spanish government has given the La Liga the green light to resume action by June 12, the Premier League’s date to restart action is still up in the air. That is despite the fact that league officials, the UK government and others have confirmed a June 12 restart but new cases of the coronavirus everyday has caused a few problems for players and staff. It has seen Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante and Watford captain Troy Deeney confirm that they will not be taking part in training and reports indicate that there are other players in the same boat.

However, in a recent interview, Brighton and Hove Albion star Bernardo has admitted that a large portion of the players are happy with phase one of ‘Project Restart’. But Bernardo also confessed that he and many others are still concerned about phases two and three about the Premier League’s plan with them waiting for the league to clear up a few issues.

"In the last few weeks, I've read all this stuff about black people having a higher risk with Covid-19 and it's definitely something that we think about and is definitely something that should be considered. The majority of players, including me, agree that phase one is totally ok because we keep distances and it's safer to go to the training ground than to go to the park or, here in Brighton, to run on the beach or the promenade," Bernardo told Sky Sports.

"The only problem I see is about phases two and three. Things need to be more clear - how it's going to be, when it's going to be, so then I can have an honest opinion about it. I'm still waiting for more information about phases two and three and how things are going to work out," he added.