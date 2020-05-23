Government has given Spanish professional league the green light, reveals Pedro Sanchez

Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez has confirmed that the government and the country’s health officials have given the green light for football to return from June 8th. The La Liga has been closed for a little over two months but clubs have started training with the hopes of resuming play soon.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the world, it has caused a fair share of problems for the footballing world. The financial effects have been felt across Europe with many other countries also wading about in the same problems. However, things are slowly getting back to normal with the Bundesliga resuming action last weekend with the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A all resuming training days later.

But while the three leagues have set a tentative mid-June return date, things have changed in Spain which has seen them confirm a June 12th restart date. The Spanish government, alongside the country’s health officials have confirmed that professional football in Spain has been given the green-light with the La Liga set to resume with the Seville derby. That was ratified by Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez and he confirmed that alongside professional football, museums, cinemas and other sporting activities will slowly return.

“The time has come to recover some of the activities that were suspended. I want to inform you that, in agreement with the CSD [the sports council] and the ministry of health, the government has given the Spanish professional league the green light to return to playing,” Sanchez admitted, reported the Guardian.

“Spanish football has a massive following both within and beyond our borders, but it will not be the only activity we will get back. Museums, theatres, cinemas and other sporting activity will also slowly return," he added.