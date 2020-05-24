FIFA should create Club Purchasing Ethics Commission to judge new owners, reveals Arsene Wenger

FIFA’s director of football development Arsene Wenger has revealed that he believes FIFA should create a Club Purchasing Ethics Commission to find out the real intentions of owners. The former Arsenal boss also warned the French top tier to beware of conscienceless investors from other countries.

Over the last decade or so, the French top tier has seen a lot of investors swarm the league with billionaires and various other investment groups looking for a large return on their investment. Not only that, the success that PSG and LOSC Lille have had over the last few years has inspired many others but things haven’t always worked out for clubs within the French football pyramid. Bordeaux has struggled immensely over the last few years with the club stuck in the middle of a war between their owners and the supporters over how the club has been run.

Marseille are another prime example with only Andre Villa Boas’ managerial prowess combined with him getting the best out of the players has seen the club finish second. But amidst what might be a new round of investors entering the fray, FIFA’s director of football development Arsene Wenger has admitted that FIFA should consider creating a Club Purchasing Ethics Commission. He also added that French sides need to be very careful with who they let take over their clubs as it could cause serious problems for their footballing microsystem.

“Perhaps we should create a Club Purchasing Ethics Commission to see what the real intentions of the people who buy are clubs are. You can’t squander a country’s footballing culture simply for financial reasons. Unfortunately, I think we’re witnessing a reverse phenomenon today. For example, take French clubs. They are gradually falling into hands of people who are not real builders for the future of the club, but rather investors who are seeking to earn money very quickly,” Wenger said, reported Goal.

“And we can see in France today that there are a lot of problems at this level because the clubs are dissatisfied. Supporters feel that the primary goal is not to build a good team but to achieve financial gain,” he added.