Borussia Dortmund and Mario Gotze will part ways this summer, confirms Michael Zorc
Today at 7:13 PM
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed that Mario Gotze will leave the club this summer after the end of his current contract. The German attacker has failed to establish himself as a first team star after re-signing for the club and has struggled to get game-time.
After he scored the goal that saw Germany lift their first World Cup in the 3rd millennium, many expected Mario Gotze’s career to take a gigantic step forward. The attacker had already established himself as a rising talent and the move to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2013 had proved that rather brilliantly. But injuries and other issues saw him move back to Dortmund but a metabolic illness has affected his time at the club.
Not only that the arrival of Julian Brandt last summer, a midfielder in the same mold as Gotze, has affected the 27-year-old’s game-time which saw him consider his future. Furthermore, with his contract at the club expiring, reports indicated that Gotze was offered a new deal but it would see him play a rotation role, something he was not reportedly happy with. That has seen Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc confirm that the German’s time at the club is coming to an end with him looking for a new challenge.
"We will part ways with Mario Gotze this summer. It was a mutual and respectful decision. Mario is a great man. He is a very good player who comes from our own youth system. But it is also in his spirit that he is looking for a new job. Maybe abroad," Zorc said reported Sky Sports.
