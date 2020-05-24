Borussia Dortmund and Mario Gotze will part ways this summer, confirms Michael Zorc

Not only that the arrival of Julian Brandt last summer, a midfielder in the same mold as Gotze, has affected the 27-year-old’s game-time which saw him consider his future. Furthermore, with his contract at the club expiring, reports indicated that Gotze was offered a new deal but it would see him play a rotation role, something he was not reportedly happy with. That has seen Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc confirm that the German’s time at the club is coming to an end with him looking for a new challenge.