We are going to live in completely different era in football, admits Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has confessed that the world after the coronavirus pandemic is going to be a ‘completely different era in football’ and things are going to change. The former Tottenham manager has been out of work since he was sacked by the club in November with Jose Mourinho replacing him.

After leading the club to their first ever Champions League finals, few would have expected Mauricio Pochettino to be sacked less than six months later. The Argentine and his Tottenham side struggled to find a foothold in the 2019/20 season with them failing to live up to the club’s expectations despite spending big in the summer. But various injuries and other issues saw the North Londoners dropped down to mid-table mediocrity and Pochettino was sacked.

His replacement was Jose Mourinho with the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss doing relatively well with the players he had at his disposal before the lockdown. But in the time since he was let go by Tottenham, Pochettino has failed to find a project but not because of a lack of options. The Argentine has been heavily linked with a move to Italy, Germany and even Spain but still hasn’t decided on his next project.

However, the former Espanyol and Southampton boss admitted that he’s waiting to be “seduced by a project” rather than the country. So far, nothing has come across his table that Pochettino has liked although the Argentine admitted that he’s open to anything and would even be open to leaving England but only if needed. Yet, in a global pandemic, things have slowly changed in the football world and Pochettino confessed that he’s waiting to see exactly what will change.

“I’m very open to wait for the seduction of the project rather than the country. It’s about the club and, of course, the people, the human dimension. We are so open. Of course, we love England and the Premier League. I still think the Premier League is the best league in the world. It’s one of the options and, of course, it can be my priority but I am not closed to move to a different country,” Pochettino told the Guardian.

“At the moment, my idea is to stay here, live in London – myself and my family. It’s going to be difficult [to take a job in another country] but not impossible. We are going to live a completely different era in football that we need to discover,” he says. “How are these clubs or companies, because that’s what they are, going to be after this virus hopefully disappears? It’s a big question mark.”