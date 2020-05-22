Reports | Chelsea have placed no time-frame for N’Golo Kante’s return

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero has already admitted that he’s concerned about the Premier League’s premature return to training with Nigel Pearson and Steve Bruce also in the same boat. But that has played no part in recent events with the top tier clubs back in training although under strict health and safety laws. Yet Watford’s Troy Deeney has already admitted that he would not be returning to small-group training with the Englishman concerned about the effects of the COVID-19 virus.

Not only that amidst recent tests conducted within the Premier League it was found that six people amongst the 20 clubs have tested positive for the virus with three from Watford. While that ratified Deeney’s decision not to train, Chelsea star N’Golo Kante was also allowed to miss the Blues’ phase one training sessions. The Frenchman was given Frank Lampard ’s blessings to do so and ESPN has reported that there has been no time-frame set on the midfielder’s return.

The Blues have, however, continued training as usual but have been supportive of the decision made by a key star. The report further added that the Blues will allow the 29-year-old to train alone at home and ESPN further reported that it does look likely that Kante will miss the rest of the phase one sessions. The Blues will reportedly not force the Frenchman back although there is a concern that if he doesn’t return, he may not be match fit for when the Premier League plans to resume play.