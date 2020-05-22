Gareth Bale could become Newcastle’s biggest star and change the club, proclaims Rivaldo

Brazil and Barcelona legend Rivaldo believes that Real Madrid star Gareth Bale could revive his career and change the way Newcastle United operates if he does join the Magpies. The Welsh superstar has had a torrid few years at the Santiago Bernabeu with injuries and other issues hurting his career.

Reports have indicated that the 30-year-old has had a rift with manager Zinedine Zidane and that has seen Bale struggle to play football. Not only that last summer saw the forward robbed off a move to China after Real Madrid president Florentino Perez pulled the plug but Madrid have attempted to sell the Wales international since then. However, Bale’s elevated wage demands has hurt any potential move away from the La Liga but things could change in the near future. With Newcastle United’s takeover set to be nearing closer to completion, the Magpies are looking at big moves to change elevate their status.

It has seen them linked with a move for Kalidou Koulibaly, James Rodriguez, Philippe Coutinho and Gareth Bale. But Rivaldo believes that Bale is the perfect match for the Magpies with the Welshman still looking to play in Europe. The World Cup winner admitted that Bale’s time at Real Madrid is coming to an end but the 30-year-old still has time on his side and the ability to make an impact in Europe and for a side like Newcastle United. He also added that the Magpies could afford Bale once their takeover is complete and it would be a great place for the former Spurs star to prove himself again.

“I believe his career at Real Madrid is coming to an end, as his chances in the starting 11 will be limited, especially with potential new arrivals this summer. The club no longer trusts him to be a decisive player after some internal problems in the last few years. For that reason, leaving Real Madrid seems highly probable, but I suppose he should continue in Europe for at least two or three more years and perhaps moving to the Premier League would be the best option for him now,” Rivaldo said, reported Goal.

“Newcastle should receive a big money injection this summer with a new owner coming to town and this could be a great destination for Gareth Bale, as he could reassume his superstar status at the club and keep earning a big amount of money. It would be a great chance for him to prove he is still a top-class player and be considered again one of the best in the world, so if this offer really comes, I think he should accept it. At Newcastle, he would be the biggest star of the team and could lead a rejuvenated squad to a good Premier League campaign.”