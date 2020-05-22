Closed door football is ugly and lamentable, admits Luis Enrique

Spanish manager Luis Enrique admitted that closed-door football is ugly but at the same time, it's the way forward. While most of the European leagues are still suspended owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the German Bundesliga made a re-start in the last weekend in accordance with strict restrictions.

It was only after two months and several precautionary measures that the German Bundesliga opened shop last weekend, but with strict restrictions in place. The Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke was played in front of an empty Signal Iduna Park with only a handful of officials inside, apart from the players and coaches. It saw the players even celebrate an appropriate distance away. However, Spanish head coach Luis Enrique has admitted that the situation is ugly and lamentable.

"It's very ugly. I watched the German football and it's lamentable. You can hear the insults and you lose the intimacy of the great moments. Playing matches without supporters is sadder than dancing with your sister." said Luis Enrique, while speaking to Spanish basketball show Colgados del Aro.

On the other hand, he also agrees to the fact that football should be played in closed doors for the sake of the supporters stranded at home due to the lockdown. Following the footsteps of Bundesliga, La Liga is aiming for a June 12 return if everything falls in place.

"This is a global business that generates a lot of money and even though the spectacle is very different to when you play with people, it can help us pass the time during confinement and get through this. If you are a fan of football or basketball, then watching a match is always interesting,” added the former Barcelona manager.