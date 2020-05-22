90% of referees support Real Madrid and 10% support Barcelona, admits Eduardo Iturralde Gonzalez

Former referee Eduardo Iturralde Gonzalez has claimed that 90% of the match officials in Spain support La Liga giants Real Madrid with the other 10% supporting Barcelona. The two La Liga giants have dominated the Spanish top tier over the last decade or so with just one title going to another side.

The La Liga is considered to be amongst Europe’s top five leagues which has been proven with beyond impressive performances in European competition over the last decade. It has seen the Champions League and the Europa League lifted seven times by a Spanish side over the same time period. Not only that the Spanish top tier has also seen two of the 3rd millennium’s most dominant players thrive in the league for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

But over the last few years, one of the biggest issues in the Spanish top tier has been the treatment of both Barcelona and Real Madrid by the match officials. Both sides have protested numerous times over the years about decisions that have gone against them, bias by the officials and even reports that both sides have felt victimised. But former La Liga referee Eduardo Iturralde Gonzalez has claimed that 90% of the referees in the league support Real Madrid with the other 10% supporting Barcelona.

"Around 90% go with Real and 10% with Barcelona (when asked how many officials have a soft spot for Madrid or Barca). Whether Barca [fans] like it or not, 70% of the Spanish population, excluding Catalonia, are Real Madrid supporters. There are more Barca fans these days because the younger generation has seen the trophies they won under [Pep] Guardiola," Gonzalez said, reported ESPN.

"But before the 'Lionel Messi era,' how many people supported Madrid in Spain? About 70%? Personally, I don't care about one or the other. I'm Athletic [Bilbao]. Everyone knows that I am Athletic, but I would go against them to try and be fair."