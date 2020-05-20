FIFA U17 World Cups are main focus right now, asserts AIFF

With the Women’s FIFA U17 World Cup postponed to the next year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian team is sure to get some extra preparation time in the build-up to the mega event. Even though the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stated that sports stadiums in the country can be opened without spectators, the AIFF is still waiting for some clarity regarding the resumption of normal training. And when it does get the green signal, the apex body will focus on the junior teams as a top priority.