FIFA U17 World Cups are main focus right now, asserts AIFF

While there is no clarity on when normal training might resume in India, but the All India Football Federation is determined to focus on the Indian Men’s U16 team and the Women’s U17 team at the moment. As per the latest guidelines, stadiums can be opened, but under strict regulations.
With the Women’s FIFA U17 World Cup postponed to the next year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian team is sure to get some extra preparation time in the build-up to the mega event. Even though the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stated that sports stadiums in the country can be opened without spectators, the AIFF is still waiting for some clarity regarding the resumption of normal training. And when it does get the green signal, the apex body will focus on the junior teams as a top priority.
“The junior teams are the focus, but we are still waiting for exact the guidelines. There is also the question of travel of the players (from various parts of the country) and that of the arrival of the coach from Sweden. These are a few issues we have and we will take it as it comes,” said AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das.
“Everything is still very uncertain owing to travel restrictions and it depends on the further guidelines the government will give for sporting events,” added Das, as reported by Sportstar.
While the Women’s U17 team has already earned a ticket to the World Cup next year by virtue of being the hosts, the Men’s will be aiming to finish at the top four of the AFC U16 Championships to qualify for the World Cup next year in Chile.
