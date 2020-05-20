Former Kerela Blasters FC players slams management over Sandesh Jhingan release

Today at 12:37 PM
Indian footballer Sandesh Jhingan has parted ways with ISL outfits Kerala Blasters FC after a six-year spell at the Southern club. This comes after the defender suffered an injury while on national duty, and it saw him sidelined for the entire domestic season as well as India’s World Cup qualifiers.
It was with Kerala Blasters FC that the youngster gained prominence in the inaugural edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), following which he was an integral part of the squad for both his club and country. A stalwart at the heart of the defence, Sandesh had been a regular for the ‘Yellow Army’ until last season, but his injury before the start of the season put him out of contention for the 2019-20 ISL. However, as per the recent developments, the club have released him after six long years.
While this came as a shock, especially with Jhingan serving the club for a long time and guiding them to two ISL finals. Former Kerala Blasters FC player, Iain Hume and Michael Chopra lashed out at the management for releasing the veteran. The Canadian slammed the management for the decision by a Tweet, which went viral.
What am I reading? Heartbeat of the club! But I guess I’m not surprised. ‘Long term injury, will he recover and be the same player?’🤔— Iain Hume (@Humey_7) May 19, 2020
Let’s part ways! #SeenThisBefore #DeJaVu
On the other hand, Michael Chopra, another former player, having the same opinion replied to the Tweet and mentioned that the club officials ‘don’t have a clue how to run a football club.’ While there is no clarity on where the footballer might head, clubs like ATK-Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC have already been linked as a possible destination.
Clubs a joke mate gone backwards so much people at the top dont have a clue how to run a football club— Michael Chopra (@MichaelChopra) May 19, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.