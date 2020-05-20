Former Kerela Blasters FC players slams management over Sandesh Jhingan release

It was with Kerala Blasters FC that the youngster gained prominence in the inaugural edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), following which he was an integral part of the squad for both his club and country. A stalwart at the heart of the defence, Sandesh had been a regular for the ‘Yellow Army’ until last season, but his injury before the start of the season put him out of contention for the 2019-20 ISL. However, as per the recent developments, the club have released him after six long years.