Football with fans will come back very soon, asserts Aleksander Ceferin
Today at 3:38 PM
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has revealed that football with fans will be back soon and feels that nothing is going to change forever. Football across Europe has been suspended in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak but the major European leagues are slowly finding their footing over a restart.
The Bundesliga became the first of the major European leagues to re-start operations following the pandemic situation, even though the matches are being played behind closed doors. The Spanish La Liga is also set for a June 12 return, while the English Premier League is likely to follow the same. While it is expected that football matches will be held in front of empty stands in the near future, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin admitted that normalcy will prevail soon.
"We know more about the virus and in general I’m an optimistic person. I don’t like this apocalyptic view that we have to wait for the second and third waves or even a fifth wave … people you know are likely to die one day, but do we have to be worried today? I don’t think so. We are ready and we will follow the recommendations of the authorities but I’m absolutely sure, personally, that good old football with fans will come back very soon,” Ceferin said, reported the Guardian.
Not only that, but the UEFA boss also stated that nothing is going to change forever, even though the world needs to get rid of this virus. The apex body has already postponed the 2020 Euros to the next year, while the Champions League would re-start only in August.
“I don’t think that anything will change forever. It’s a new experience and when we get rid of this virus things will go back to normal. Football didn’t change after the second world war, or first world war, and it will not change because of a virus either."
“People have said many times that the world will not be the same after … this might be true, but my point of view is why not think that the world will be better after this virus? Why not think that we will be smarter, or finally understand how fragile we are, how unprotected we are towards nature? So, there are always lessons to be learned,” admitted the official.
