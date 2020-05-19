Serie A restart postponed until June 15 by Italian government
Today at 2:18 PM
The Italian top tier will not be able to resume play until June 15 after the Italian government passed a decree that bans all competitive sports until June 14. Football in Italy was the first to go under lockdown over the coronavirus but teams are back in training and raring for a restart.
The Bundesliga resuming their league season has given hope to a lot of football leagues across the world but especially to those in Europe. However, while the Premier League and La Liga have already set tentative dates, Serie A were yet to do the same. That changed the moment the Italian football federation announced that their date has been pencilled in for June 13.
That comes after Italian clubs resumed training on May 4 which was when lockdown measures were enforced across Italy. But that has been pushed now after the Italian government passed a decree that bans all competitive sporting action until June 14. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed the decree on Sunday with it’s measured reportedly supported by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).
"FIGC takes note of the decisions taken in the May 17 decree [...] and, taken note of the suspension of events and sporting competitions of all order and discipline, in private or public places, until June 14, 2020, [...] has prolonged the suspension of sporting activity until June 14, 2020," the statement from FIGC read.
