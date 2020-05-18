Scottish club Heart of Midlothian FC to take legal actions over unfair relegation

Scottish club Heart of Midlothian FC has threatened to take legal action as they have been unfairly penalized and demoted to the second division after the season was called-off. The Scottish Professional Football League awarded Celtic the Premiership title making it their ninth consecutive win.

Celtic FC was 13 points ahead of second-placed Rangers FC when the league was suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak. It was only this Monday that the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) terminated the football season and awarded Celtic FC as the champions of the Premiership. Meanwhile, Heart of Midlothian FC, placed at the bottom of the league table, have been relegated to the second division, which did not go down well with the club and subsequently, they've threatened to take legal action.

“We have stated from the outset that we don't believe it is right that any club should be unfairly penalized because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was previously indicated that league reconstruction would not generate enough support to pass a vote between member clubs. In recent days a number of positive talks have been held with both the PFL and member clubs and this topic is currently being revisited,” read an official statement from the club

"Hearts will shortly submit a member's resolution that we believe is a pragmatic solution to the issues the game currently faces and a way forward that the clubs can unite behind. It is our belief that this resolution if supported, will provide an opportunity to avoid disproportionately disadvantaging - financially and otherwise - any club,” added the statement.

Previously, other European leagues such as the French League 1, the Dutch Eredivisie, and the Belgian Pro League also followed a similar suit. While PSG and Club Brugge were declared as the champions of Ligue 1 and Belgian Pro League respectively, the Eredivisie had no winners.