Reports | Dries Mertens agrees new contract at Napoli amidst interest from England
Today at 2:04 PM
With his contract expiring at the end of the season reports had indicated that Dries Mertens was set to leave Napoli but the Belgian has extended his time in Naples. The striker has struggled to find his form this season and it has played a part in Napoli’s struggles with others failing to step up.
After the mutiny at Napoli, the futures of their players have been in serious doubt with that list including stars like Dries Mertens, Kaldiou Koulibaly, and even Fabian Ruiz. Former manager Carlo Ancelotti was eventually sacked by the club and things for Napoli haven’t been that great since then. The Naples side have struggled to produce the goods under new manager Gennaro Gattuso despite putting a good run of form before the lockdown.
Yet with the future of almost half their team in doubt, Napoli have reportedly solved one problem with striker Dries Mertens signing a brand new contract and extending his time with the club. The Guardian has reported that the Belgian has signed a three year deal with Napoli and in the process ended both Chelsea and Inter Milan’s chances of making a move. They were not the only club interested with Mertens linked with a move to China, the MLS and, the La Liga.
The Guardian has reported that the Stadio San Paulo side did not match the £170,000 a week deal that Inter offered the Belgian last week but he will be paid £140,000 a week with a £2.2 million bonus. It will be a massive boost to the club especially as Mertens has transformed himself into one of the best forwards in the Serie A over the last few years.
