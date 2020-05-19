Reports | Dries Mertens agrees new contract at Napoli amidst interest from England

Yet with the future of almost half their team in doubt, Napoli have reportedly solved one problem with striker Dries Mertens signing a brand new contract and extending his time with the club. The Guardian has reported that the Belgian has signed a three year deal with Napoli and in the process ended both Chelsea and Inter Milan’s chances of making a move. They were not the only club interested with Mertens linked with a move to China, the MLS and, the La Liga.