Barcelona, PSG and Liverpool are only sides that can sign Caglar Soyuncu, claims Mustafa Dogru

The former Freiburg star had a tough time adapting to England when he first arrived with Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans ahead of him in the pecking order. It saw many claim that the Foxes wasted money on the defender but his impressive performances for Freiburg saw Brendan Rodgers hand him a chance. It was a chance that Soyuncu has grabbed with both hands as the 23-year-old has effectively replaced Harry Maguire after the England international left for Manchester United .

Not only that his performances before the season was suspended sparked the rumour mill with interest from Barcelona, PSG and Manchester City . While no move has taken materialized as of yet Mustafa Dogru, Soyuncu’s former agent, believes that it’s only a matter of time before it happens. Dogru also admitted that only Liverpool, Barcelona and PSG could lure him away from the King Power.

“It is possible that Barcelona could sign Caglar this summer, as they wanted to sign him before he moved from Altinordu to Freiburg. We negotiated with them back then, and they presented an interesting project. But we wanted a situation which guaranteed first-team football for Caglar, which is why we chose Freiburg. Liverpool are the only Premier League side that could sign him, but PSG could also be an option,” Dogru said, reported Goal.