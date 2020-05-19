Aiming to finish season by July and start next season by August or September, claims Richard Masters

The Premier League has pencilled in a June 12 return date and Chief executive Richard Masters has revealed that their aim is to finish this season by July and start a new one by September. Players have already started training from this week with them looking to resume play as soon as possible.

While officials are optimistic about the Premier League returning to action in June, players and managers, amongst other staff are concerned about a premature return. It has seen many come out and admit the same but their fears have been reportedly assuaged by league officials. That also saw the clubs agree to start training again with many already said to be back on the training ground.

But there is a growing concern that the plans created by the government and league officials may not be as advanced to ensure a June 12 return. However, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters admitted that he, and the rest of his committee, remain hopeful that the next season will start in August or early September. Masters also added that he’s confident that the 2019/20 season will end by July and that they’re keen to ensure that it preserves the competition’s integrity.

"There will come a point when next season becomes difficult to schedule. We are not at that point yet. The June return and July finish leaves time for a break for other competitions to be completed and start the season towards the end of August or very early September. Obviously what we want to do is ensure the season is completed in a way which preserves other competitions, but also preserves our ability to start and deliver 38 match rounds next season in a proper calendar,” Masters said reported Sky Sports.

"Given we are trying to get the season away in a slightly truncated situation, we may look at some interesting scheduling options. Nothing we can confirm yet, but we've got to make it work for everybody."