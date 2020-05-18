Premier League players shouldn’t be paid if they don’t train, claims Club official
In an interview with Sky Sports, a Premier League club official has asserted that players should not get their wages if they refuse to train or return to training in the near future. The Premier League is reportedly coming to an end over their lockdown on football with a mid-June restart date set.
While the league has set a tentative June 12th restart date, training is set to resume within the next few days with clubs set to have a shareholders meeting over that. Reports have indicated that all twenty clubs are set to agree to players training again albeit in small groups under strict safety and health regulations. However, that comes after the Daily Mail reported that a few players are set to boycott or rather refuse to train over health concerns for themselves and their families.
Not only that many players and managers including Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, but Manchester City players Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne amongst others have also all expressed concerns over a premature restart. That has caused a few problems for the league and their plan but in an interview recently, a league official has admitted that clubs shouldn’t pay the wages of players who don’t train. The official also admitted that the situation over players’ contracts has caused serious issues but if players do not train, then they should not be paid.
"I really don't think they should be paid. We are not sure what the situation is under their contracts at the moment. If you asked people in the street would you train and play football against people being tested twice a week, would you do it for £60,000 a week, they'd all say yes. It makes me very cross," the club official told Sky Sports.
