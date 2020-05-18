Premier League players shouldn’t be paid if they don’t train, claims Club official

Not only that many players and managers including Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, but Manchester City players Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne amongst others have also all expressed concerns over a premature restart. That has caused a few problems for the league and their plan but in an interview recently, a league official has admitted that clubs shouldn’t pay the wages of players who don’t train. The official also admitted that the situation over players’ contracts has caused serious issues but if players do not train, then they should not be paid.