Players need more than one week of training, asserts Raheem Sterling

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has chastised the Premier League’s return as the winger asserted that players need more than just one week of training in order to play football. The English top tier, and second tier, is planning on restarting action in mid-June with training to start any day.

The tentative return date so far has been pencilled in for June 12 despite concerns over neutral venues and various other issues plaguing the plan. However, despite that, there is an air of confidence over the English top, and second, tier’s plans to get the action going again which has been fuelled by the Bundesliga’s return.

But with clubs meeting on the 18th of May to decide when and how to start training again, things are getting a little close to call, something that Raheem Sterling confirmed. The Manchester City star, in an interview, admitted that players need more than one or one and a half weeks of training to play winning football. He also added that that clubs are not playing friendlies and need at least five weeks of training.

“You can't come back in with one-and-a-half or two weeks (of training). You'd need a full four to five weeks, especially if you're going to go back into competition. You're not playing friendlies, you're playing to win. It's going to count for something,” Sterling said on his YouTube channel.

“You do need to do that preparation definitely - you can't just go straight in. I know the clubs are in talks and doing their best to try and find the best resolution for this. But we've had a few meetings cancelled, even on Zoom, to talk about the restart so we just have to wait and see.”