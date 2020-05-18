Looking to end Champions League and Europa League in August, proclaims Aleksander Ceferin

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has claimed that they are looking to finishing the European season, including UEFA competitions, by August at the latest. The global COVID-19 pandemic has forced the world to come to a halt but slowly, and steadily, the footballing world is returning to normal.

The Bundesliga has resumed action and in the process, the German first and second tier, have become the first major European leagues to resume play. They are set to be followed by the La Liga and the Premier League with them setting tentative mid-June restart dates. The Serie A is also reportedly looking for a date around that time frame but the largest issue, beyond safety and health issues, has been UEFA competitions.

With no potential return date in sight, clubs have been concerned about their position amongst the elite but that is set to change. In an interview recently, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin confirmed that they are looking to finish “the European season and this means Uefa competition” by August. He also added that the French sides still in the competitions will have to play in France or, if that is not possible, at neutral grounds.

“We have an idea but we have to wait for the executive committee of Uefa to confirm the dates. I can say that the European season will be finished, if everything is as it is now, in August. As things look now, I’m sure that we can finish the European season and this means Uefa competition. I think the majority of leagues will finish the season. The ones who will not, it’s their decision. But they will still have to play qualifiers if they want to participate in the European Uefa competition,” Ceferin said, reported the Guardian.

“Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon will have to organise [matches] in France. If this is not possible, [they] will have to organise it at a neutral ground. If you cannot play in your country, then you have to organise it at a neutral ground. I don’t see the reason why French authorities would not allow them to organise a match without spectators, but let’s see. It’s out of my power,” Ceferin added