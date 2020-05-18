Closed door football can become normal in future, opines Bhaichung Bhutia

Even though Bundesliga has opened the shop after a two-month gap while La Liga is set for a June 2 resumption, but there is yet no clarity on when the Premier League and the Serie A might return. Even if competitive football gets back to normal, there is no probability that people would be allowed inside stadiums any time soon. As per Bhaichung Bhutia, if the regulations continue, football fans may be well accustomed to enjoying matches from home itself.